Air China resumes Shanghai – Taipei service in Sep 2020

Air China from September plans to resume Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan service, initially scheduled twice weekly. The Star Alliance carrier will operate this route with Airbus A330-300 aircraft from 02SEP20, for the month of September.
CA195 PVG1130 – 1325TPE 333 36
CA196 TPE1440 – 1700PVG 333 36
