Air New Zealand 18-26AUG20 Auckland domestic operations

Air New Zealand starting today is adjusting domestic operation to/from Auckland. From 18AUG20 to 26AUG20, the airline’s Auckland COVID19 Alert Level 3 operation as follows.



Auckland – Christchurch 13 weekly

Auckland – Gisborne 3 weekly

Auckland – Kerikeri 7 weekly

Auckland – Napier 3 weekly

Auckland – Palmerston North 3 weekly

Auckland – Tauranga 3 weekly

Auckland – Wellington 7 weekly

Auckland – Whangarei 7 weekly

The airline’s operation to/from Christchurch and Wellington remains unchanged for the moment.