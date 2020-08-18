Air New Zealand 18-26AUG20 Auckland domestic operations

Air New Zealand starting today is adjusting domestic operation to/from Auckland. From 18AUG20 to 26AUG20, the airline’s Auckland COVID19 Alert Level 3 operation as follows.
Auckland – Christchurch 13 weekly
Auckland – Gisborne 3 weekly
Auckland – Kerikeri 7 weekly
Auckland – Napier 3 weekly
Auckland – Palmerston North 3 weekly
Auckland – Tauranga 3 weekly
Auckland – Wellington 7 weekly
Auckland – Whangarei 7 weekly
The airline’s operation to/from Christchurch and Wellington remains unchanged for the moment.