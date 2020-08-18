Copa Airlines schedules limited service in late-August 2020

Copa Airlines in late-August 2020 plans to resume limited operation, with the scheduling of 10 routes, during the period of 21AUG20 – 29AUG20. These services will be operating on Fridays and Saturdays, under CM4000-4999 flight number series.



Additional changes remain possible, while ongoing travel restriction continues to impact the airline’s operation.



Panama City – Caracas 21AUG20 – 29AUG20 Day 56

Panama City – Guayaquil 21AUG20 – 29AUG20 Day 56

Panama City – Mexico City 21AUG20 – 29AUG20 Day 5 (Day 6 from MEX)

Panama City – Miami 21AUG20 – 29AUG20 Day 56 (2 flights on Day 5 from Panama, 2 flights on Day 6 from MIA)

Panama City – New York JFK 21AUG20 – 29AUG20 Day 5 (Day 6 from JFK; 2 flights on 28AUG20 from Panama, 29AUG20 from JFK)

Panama City – Quito 21AUG20 – 29AUG20 Day 56

Panama City – San Jose (Costa Rica) 21AUG20 – 29AUG20 Day 56

Panama City – Santiago de Chile 21AUG20 – 29AUG20 Day 5 (Day 6 from SCL)

Panama City – Santo Domingo 21AUG20 – 29AUG20 Day 56

Panama City – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 21AUG20 – 29AUG20 Day 5 (Day 6 from GRU)