Batik Air resumes Taipei service from Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Batik Air in September 2020 plans to resume Jakarta – Taipei Taoyuan route, reflected in recent schedule update. The airline plans to resume this route on 01SEP20, with 737-900ER operating twice weekly.

Further changes remain possible.

ID7624 CGK0810 – 1445TPE 739 25
ID7625 TPE1545 – 2010CGK 739 25