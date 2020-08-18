Batik Air in September 2020 plans to resume Jakarta – Taipei Taoyuan route, reflected in recent schedule update. The airline plans to resume this route on 01SEP20, with 737-900ER operating twice weekly.
Further changes remain possible.
ID7624 CGK0810 – 1445TPE 739 25
ID7625 TPE1545 – 2010CGK 739 25
Batik Air resumes Taipei service from Sep 2020
