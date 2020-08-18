S7 Airlines earlier this month resumed regular International service without booking limitation, where the airline serves Antalya and Dalaman. From 10AUG20 to 31AUG20, planned operational schedule as follows.
Moscow Domodedovo – Antalya 2 daily A320/321
S73743 DME0605 – 0950AYT 32A D
S73741 DME1355 – 1740AYT 321 D
S73744 AYT1045 – 1430DME 32A D
S73742 AYT1840 – 2225DME 321 D
Moscow Domodedovo – Dalaman 4 weekly A320/737-800
S73745 DME0700 – 1045DLM 32A 247
S73745 DME0700 – 1045DLM 73H 6
S73746 DLM1140 – 1520DME 32A 247
S73746 DLM1140 – 1520DME 73H 6
S7 Airlines August 2020 International operations as of 16AUG20
