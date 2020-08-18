British Airways resumes additional Qatar Airways Australia/NZ codeshare routes from August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

British Airways between August and October 2020 resumes additional codeshare routes to Australia and New Zealand, operated by Qatar Airways.

BA-coded flight numbers has been available on Qatar Airways’ following service during the COVID-19 impact:
Doha – Melbourne
Doha – Perth

Between August and October,  BA code will once again appear on following routes:
Doha – Adelaide (effective 20AUG20)
Doha – Auckland (resumes 25OCT20, subject to change)
Doha – Brisbane (04AUG20 – 01SEP20; This is a new BA codeshare route)
Doha – Brisbane – Auckland (02SEP20 – 24OCT20; BA previously codeshare on Qatar nonstop Doha – Auckland sector)
Doha – Sydney – Canberra (resumes from 24OCT20, subject to change)