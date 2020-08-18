Aerolineas Argentinas Sep/Oct 2020 International operations as of 18AUG20

Aerolineas Argentinas has revised planned International operation for the month of September and October 2020. Latest adjustment as of 18AUG20 sees the airline shrinks planned operation for September.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights and operation.



September 2020

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Asuncion Service operates on following dates with 737-800: 02, 16, 30

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Cancun Service operates on following dates from EZE with A330: 25SEP20

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Madrid Service operates on following dates from EZE with A330: 02, 04, 07, 11, 18, 25

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Miami Service operates on following dates from EZE with A330: 02, 04, 07, 11, 18, 25

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – New York JFK Service operates on following dates from EZE with A330: 01, 17

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santiago de Chile 1 weekly 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly 737-800



October 2020

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Asuncion eff 02OCT20 3 weekly 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Bogota eff 02OCT20 3 weekly 737-700

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Cancun eff 02OCT20 2 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Lima eff 02OCT20 3 weekly 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Madrid eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Miami eff 02OCT20 3 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – New York JFK eff 01OCT20 2 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Punta Cana eff 03OCT20 1 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 01OCT20 1 weekly 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santiago de Chile eff 01OCT20 1 daily 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01OCT20 1 daily 737-800