EVA Air 25OCT20 - 30NOV20 Preliminary inventory adjustment

EVA Air in the last few days filed preliminary changes for the month of November 2020, as the airline closed reservation on selected routes with multiple daily frequencies. As of 0630GMT 19AUG20, planned operation on selected routes for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 as follows.



Taipei Taoyuan – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300 (BR217/218)

BR217 TPE0655 – 1150KUL 333 357

BR218 KUL1255 – 1735TPE 333 357



Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles 1 daily 777-300ER (BR012/011)

BR012 TPE1920 – 1450LAX 77W D

BR011 LAX2305 – 0540+2TPE 77W D



Taipei Taoyuan – Manila 1 daily 777-300ER (BR271/272)

BR271 TPE0910 – 1145MNL 77W D

BR272 MNL1250 – 1500TPE 77W D



Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco 1 daily 777-300ER (BR018/017)

BR018 TPE1950 – 1450SFO 77W D

BR017 SFO0005 – 0555+1TPE 77W D



Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore 1 daily 777-300ER (BR225/226)

BR225 TPE0740 – 1210SIN 77W D

BR226 SIN1315 – 1750TPE 77W D



Specific flights listed above are available for reservation. EVA Air's current default schedule continues to list 3 daily flights to Los Angeles, Manila and San Francisco, 2 daily to Singapore, 1 daily to Kuala Lumpur. Additional inventory changes will be filed in the next few weeks.