Emirates NW20 Service reductions as of 19AUG20

Emirates in recent schedule update continues to file planned changes for Northern winter season, between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21. Latest adjustment as of 19AUG20 sees further frequency adjustment for the month of November 2020.



Currently the airline mostly focuses on frequency adjustment, therefore various routes continue to list A380 service. Further adjustment will be filed in the next few weeks.



Dubai – Amsterdam Reduce from 19 weekly to following, A380 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 7 weekly

eff 01DEC20 14 weekly



Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 4 to 2 daily (Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily unchanged)

Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 9 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly 777-300ER

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly A380



Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily 777-200LR cancelled

Dubai – Birmingham 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, A380 operating

Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 26NOV20 5 weekly

eff 27NOV20 7 weekly



Dubai – Budapest 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 21 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 26NOV20 12 weekly A380

eff 27NOV20 14 weekly A380



Dubai – Geneva 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 14 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 26NOV20 5 weekly A380

27NOV20 – 31DEC20 7 weekly A380



Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – London Stansted

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 daily service cancelled

eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (Overall service to London by 01DEC20 reduces from 11 to 8 daily)



Dubai – Lyon 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A380 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 21 weekly to following, A380 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 10 weekly

eff 01DEC20 14 weekly



Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Munich Reduce from 21 weekly to following, A380 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly

Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Newcastle 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Nice 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily A380 cancelled

Dubai – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating (EK071/072 cancelled)

Dubai – Prague Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A380 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

eff 01DEC20 5 weekly



Dubai – Rome 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda

25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previously plan: 7 weekly)



Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A380 operating

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly

eff 01DEC20 7 weekly



Dubai – Zurich 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating (EK085/086 cancelled)



Previously reported changes:

Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (EK434/435 A380 cancelled)

Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly 777-200LR service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (EK061/062 A380 cancelled)

Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating

Dubai – Hong Kong Nonstop sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating (EK386/387 777-300ER cancelled)

Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Milan Malpensa Nonstop sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating

Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 777-300ER replaces A380 permanently from 01SEP20, 1 daily

Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled (1-stop via Athens maintained with 777-300ER)

Dubai – Phuket 2nd daily seasonal service during winter season cancelled

Dubai – Porto 4 weekly service cancelled

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently

Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently

Dubai – St. Petersburg 1 daily cancelled (reservation not available)

Dubai – Sydney Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily (EK416/417 777-300ER/A380 cancelled)