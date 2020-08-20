Emirates NW20 Service reductions as of 19AUG20

Emirates in recent schedule update continues to file planned changes for Northern winter season, between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21. Latest adjustment as of 19AUG20 sees further frequency adjustment for the month of November 2020.
Currently the airline mostly focuses on frequency adjustment, therefore various routes continue to list A380 service. Further adjustment will be filed in the next few weeks.
Dubai – Amsterdam Reduce from 19 weekly to following, A380 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 7 weekly
eff 01DEC20 14 weekly
Dubai – Bangkok Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 4 to 2 daily (Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 daily unchanged)
Dubai – Bangkok – Phnom Penh 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Dubai – Barcelona Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 9 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly 777-300ER
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly A380
Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily 777-200LR cancelled
Dubai – Birmingham 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly, A380 operating
Dubai – Brussels Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating
25OCT20 – 26NOV20 5 weekly
eff 27NOV20 7 weekly
Dubai – Budapest 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Dublin Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Frankfurt Reduce from 21 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 26NOV20 12 weekly A380
eff 27NOV20 14 weekly A380
Dubai – Geneva 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Glasgow Reduce from 14 weekly to following
25OCT20 – 26NOV20 5 weekly A380
27NOV20 – 31DEC20 7 weekly A380
Dubai – Lisbon Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – London Stansted
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 daily service cancelled
eff 01DEC20 Service resumption, reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (Overall service to London by 01DEC20 reduces from 11 to 8 daily)
Dubai – Lyon 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Dubai – Madrid Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A380 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Manchester Reduce from 21 weekly to following, A380 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 10 weekly
eff 01DEC20 14 weekly
Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Munich Reduce from 21 weekly to following, A380 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 4 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Muscat Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Newcastle 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Dubai – Nice 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 daily A380 cancelled
Dubai – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating (EK071/072 cancelled)
Dubai – Prague Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A380 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly
eff 01DEC20 5 weekly
Dubai – Rome 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Stockholm Arlanda
25OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating
eff 02DEC20 Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating (Previously plan: 7 weekly)
Dubai – Vienna Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A380 operating
25OCT20 – 30NOV20 5 weekly
eff 01DEC20 7 weekly
Dubai – Zurich 25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating (EK085/086 cancelled)
Previously reported changes:
Dubai – Adelaide 1 daily service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Brisbane Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (EK434/435 A380 cancelled)
Dubai – Dhaka Reduce from 4 to 3 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Dusseldorf Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 4 weekly 777-200LR service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Hamburg Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating (EK061/062 A380 cancelled)
Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, 777-300ER operating
Dubai – Hong Kong Nonstop sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating (EK386/387 777-300ER cancelled)
Dubai – Johannesburg Reduce from 4 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – London Gatwick Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Milan Malpensa Nonstop sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily, A380 operating
Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 777-300ER replaces A380 permanently from 01SEP20, 1 daily
Dubai – Newark 1 daily nonstop service cancelled (1-stop via Athens maintained with 777-300ER)
Dubai – Phuket 2nd daily seasonal service during winter season cancelled
Dubai – Porto 4 weekly service cancelled
Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 4 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently
Dubai – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Santiago de Chile 3 weekly 777-300ER service cancelled permanently
Dubai – St. Petersburg 1 daily cancelled (reservation not available)
Dubai – Sydney Nonstop terminator sector reduces from 3 to 2 daily (EK416/417 777-300ER/A380 cancelled)