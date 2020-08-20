IBEX Airlines W20 operation changes

IBEX Airlines in winter 2020/21 season is adjusting operations, as the airline introduces 2 new routes, while cancels 6 routes during winter season. Planned operation based on the airline’s announcement this week as follows.



Fukuoka – Komatsu 1 daily cancelled

Fukuoka – Niigata Increase from 1 to 2 daily

Nagoya Chubu – Kagoshima New route, 1 daily

Nagoya Chubu – Matsuyama Increase from 1 to 2 daily

Osaka Itami – Kagoshima New route, 1 daily

Osaka Itami – Niigata 1 daily cancelled

Sapporo New Chitose – Matsuyama 1 daily cancelled

Sendai – Fukuoka Increase from 4 to 5 daily

Sendai – Komatsu 1 daily cancelled

Sendai – Nagoya Chubu Increase from 2 to 3 daily

Sendai – Sapporo New Chitose Increase from 2 to 3 daily

Tokyo Narita – Hiroshima 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Komatsu 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Sendai 1 daily cancelled