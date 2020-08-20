IBEX Airlines W20 operation changes

IBEX Airlines in winter 2020/21 season is adjusting operations, as the airline introduces 2 new routes, while cancels 6 routes during winter season. Planned operation based on the airline’s announcement this week as follows.
Fukuoka – Komatsu 1 daily cancelled
Fukuoka – Niigata Increase from 1 to 2 daily
Nagoya Chubu – Kagoshima New route, 1 daily
Nagoya Chubu – Matsuyama Increase from 1 to 2 daily
Osaka Itami – Kagoshima New route, 1 daily
Osaka Itami – Niigata 1 daily cancelled
Sapporo New Chitose – Matsuyama 1 daily cancelled
Sendai – Fukuoka Increase from 4 to 5 daily
Sendai – Komatsu 1 daily cancelled
Sendai – Nagoya Chubu Increase from 2 to 3 daily
Sendai – Sapporo New Chitose Increase from 2 to 3 daily
Tokyo Narita – Hiroshima 1 daily cancelled
Tokyo Narita – Komatsu 1 daily cancelled
Tokyo Narita – Sendai 1 daily cancelled
