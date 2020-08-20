Mandarin Airlines extends leased tigerair Taiwan A320 service to late-Oct 2020

Mandarin Airlines recently extended leased tigerair Taiwan Airbus A320 operation until the end of October 2020, instead of 13OCT20. Previously reported on Airlineroute, Mandarin is introducing 2nd daily tigerair Taiwan A320 flight on Taipei Song Shan – Kinmen route. Latest update sees the addition of 3rd daily flight 01OCT20. Mandarin overall offers 8 daily flights on this route.



From 14OCT20 to 31OCT20, tigerair Taiwan will operate Taipei Song Shan – Kinmen route 3 times a day for Mandarin, an increase from 2.



AE1283 TSA0920 – 1020KNH 320 D

AE1287 TSA1320 – 1420KNH 320 D

AE1271 TSA1720 – 1820KNH 320 D



AE1284 KNH1120 – 1220TSA 320 D

AE1288 KNH1540 – 1640TSA 320 D

AE1272 KNH1900 – 2000TSA 320 D



On Taipei Song Shan – Penghu (Magong) route, tigerair Taiwan A320 in September operates 1 daily round-trip for Mandarin, with 2nd daily flight added on various dates. In October, A320 operates 10 weekly round-trip flights for Mandarin, 5 from 15OCT20. Mandarin overall operates up to 10 daily flights by October.