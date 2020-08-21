Transavia Sep/Oct 2020 network resumptions as of 20AUG20

Transavia in September and October 2020 plans to resume additional destinations, mainly focusing North Africa, The Middle East, and Eastern European destinations. Subject to further changes due to various travel restrictions, planned resumption date based on GDS schedule listing as of 20AUG20 as follows.



Amsterdam – Agadir eff 02OCT20 2 weekly 737-700/-800

Amsterdam – Amman eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 737-800

Amsterdam – Casablanca eff 21SEP20 2 weekly 737-800 (3 weekly from 30SEP20)

Amsterdam – Marrakesh eff 01SEP20 2 weekly 737-800 (6 weekly from 01OCT20)

Amsterdam – Tel Aviv eff 25SEP20 1 daily 737-800

Eindhoven – Krakow eff 03SEP20 2 weekly 737-800

Eindhoven – Prague eff 31AUG20 2 weekly 737-800

Eindhoven – Tel Aviv eff 02OCT20 3 weekly 737-800

Rotterdam – Tangier eff 04SEP20 1 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly from 29SEP20)