Iran Air plans Madrid service resumption from Sep 2020

Iran Air from September 2020 resumes regular scheduled service to Spain, after nearly 16 years of suspension (excluding various one-time service in May and June 2020). From 02SEP20, Airbus A330-200 aircraft will operate this route once weekly on Wednesdays. Following schedule is effective until 16SEP20, reflecting daylight savings time.



IR731 IKA0950 – 1415MAD 330 3

IR730 MAD1530 – 2350IKA 330 3



The airline previously served Madrid until December 2004, with 1 weekly Tehran – Athens – Madrid routing on board Airbus A310.