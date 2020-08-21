airCreebec starting next week is resuming service within The Canadian Province of Quebec, as the airline schedules 6 weekly round-trip flights from Montreal, effective 24AUG20, with Dash8 aircraft.
Montreal – Chibougamau – Chisasibi 3 weekly
Montreal – Val d’Or – Chisasibi 3 weekly
Service operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
airCreebec resumes intra-Quebec service from late-August 2020
Posted
airCreebec starting next week is resuming service within The Canadian Province of Quebec, as the airline schedules 6 weekly round-trip flights from Montreal, effective 24AUG20, with Dash8 aircraft.