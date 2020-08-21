airCreebec resumes intra-Quebec service from late-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

airCreebec starting next week is resuming service within The Canadian Province of Quebec, as the airline schedules 6 weekly round-trip flights from Montreal, effective 24AUG20, with Dash8 aircraft.

Montreal – Chibougamau – Chisasibi 3 weekly
Montreal – Val d’Or – Chisasibi 3 weekly

Service operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.