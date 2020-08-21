Korean carrier T’Way Air has resumed service to Mainland China, initially operating Daegu – Yanji route. From 20AUG20 to 24OCT20, the airline operates this route once weekly on Thursdays.
TW683 TAE0900 – 1050YNJ 737 4
TW684 YNJ1150 – 1540TAE 737 4
T'Way Air resumes Daegu – Yanji service from late-August 2020
