Saudia in the last few days filed initial changes to its Northern Winter 2020 operation, effective 25OCT20 – 27MAR21. As of 20AUG20, the Skyteam member has removed following European routes for entire winter season. These routes are available for reservation for travel on/after 28MAR21.
Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.
Jeddah – Ankara
Jeddah – Manchester
Riyadh – Ankara
Riyadh – Frankfurt
Riyadh – Milan Malpensa
Separately, the airline has reduced Jeddah – Amsterdam service in the initial changes, which sees 787-9 Dreamliner operates 2 weekly flights, instead of 3.
Saudia NW20 European network changes as of 20AUG20
