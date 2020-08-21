Saudia NW20 European network changes as of 20AUG20

Saudia in the last few days filed initial changes to its Northern Winter 2020 operation, effective 25OCT20 – 27MAR21. As of 20AUG20, the Skyteam member has removed following European routes for entire winter season. These routes are available for reservation for travel on/after 28MAR21.



Additional changes to be filed in the next few weeks.



Jeddah – Ankara

Jeddah – Manchester

Riyadh – Ankara

Riyadh – Frankfurt

Riyadh – Milan Malpensa



Separately, the airline has reduced Jeddah – Amsterdam service in the initial changes, which sees 787-9 Dreamliner operates 2 weekly flights, instead of 3.