Philippine Airlines Oct - Dec 2020 International inventory adjustment as of 20AUG20

Philippine Airlines in the last few weeks gradually updated inventory listing for the first part of Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 20AUG20, the airline’s International operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 31DEC20 as follows.



Note “frequency reduction” highlighted below is based on available flights for reservation versus general schedule listing, Philippines departure. Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks, pending on further development.



Cebu – Bangkok 3 weekly (no changes)

Cebu – Los Angeles eff 01DEC20 3 weekly

Cebu – Nagoya Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Cebu – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly until 30NOV20

Cebu – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly (no changes)

Cebu – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 14 to 5 weekly (11 weekly from 01DEC20)

Clark – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Manila – Auckland Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – Bangkok Reduce from 25 to 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Brisbane Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Busan 7 weekly (no changes)

Manila – Dammam Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – Denpasar Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Doha Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – Dubai Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (6 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Fukuoka Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Guam Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – Hanoi Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly (2 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 8 to 5 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – Hong Kong Reduce from 35 to 10 weekly (16 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Honolulu Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – Jakarta Reduce from 10 to 2 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Kuala Lumpur Reduce from 11 to 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – London Heathrow Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly (3 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Los Angeles Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (10 weekly from 11DEC20)

Manila – Macau Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Manila – Melbourne Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Nagoya Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – New York JFK Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 13DEC20)

Manila – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (11 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Perth Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01DEC20. Planned service resumption since August 2013 remains unchanged from 26OCT20)

Manila – Phnom Penh 5 weekly cancelled (GDS inventory lists following class “available” on Fridays from Manila in November: H / Q / V / B / X / K)

Manila – Port Moresby Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Riyadh Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – San Francisco Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Manila – Sapporo New Chitose 3 weekly cancelled until 30NOV20

Manila – Seoul Incheon 14 weekly (no changes)

Manila – Singapore Reduce from 28 to 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Sydney Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Tokyo Haneda Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly until 30NOV20

Manila – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly (11 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Toronto Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01DEC20)

Manila – Vancouver Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly until 30NOV20



Service to/from Mainland China is not available for reservation for all dates into 2021. Re-opening of reservation remains pending:

Kalibo – Beijing Capital

Manila – Beijing Capital

Manila – Guangzhou

Manila – Quanzhou

Manila – Shanghai Pu Dong

Manila – Xiamen