Samoa Airways starting next week resumes Apia – Savai’i service, as the airline schedules twice weekly service on board DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft. First flight is scheduled on Friday 28AUG20.
Planned operational schedule based on the airline’s statement as follows.
OL? APW0900 – 0910MXS DHC 1
OL? APW1600 – 1610MXS DHC 5
OL? MXS0940 – 0950APW DHC 1
OL? MXS1640 – 1650APW DHC 5
Samoa Airways resumes Apia – Savai’i from late-August 2020
Posted
Samoa Airways starting next week resumes Apia – Savai’i service, as the airline schedules twice weekly service on board DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft. First flight is scheduled on Friday 28AUG20.