Samoa Airways resumes Apia – Savai’i from late-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Samoa Airways starting next week resumes Apia – Savai’i service, as the airline schedules twice weekly service on board DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft. First flight is scheduled on Friday 28AUG20.

Planned operational schedule based on the airline’s statement as follows.

OL? APW0900 – 0910MXS DHC 1
OL? APW1600 – 1610MXS DHC 5

OL? MXS0940 – 0950APW DHC 1
OL? MXS1640 – 1650APW DHC 5

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.