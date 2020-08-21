Air Macau this week filed planned operation for the month of September 2020. As of 20AUG20, planned operation as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, as well as passenger traffic rights on certain direction.
Macau – Beijing Capital 4 weekly
Macau – Changzhou 2 weekly
Macau – Chengdu 3 weekly
Macau – Hangzhou 3 weekly
Macau – Jieyang/Chaoshan (Shantou) 3 weekly
Macau – Nanjing 2 weekly
Macau – Nanning 2 weekly
Macau – Seoul Incheon Service operates on 04SEP20, 14SEP20, 25SEP20
Macau – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly
Macau – Taipei Taoyuan 10 weekly
Macau – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly
Macau – Xiamen 4 weekly
Air Macau Sep 2020 operations as of 20AUG20
