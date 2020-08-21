Air Macau Sep 2020 operations as of 20AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Macau this week filed planned operation for the month of September 2020. As of 20AUG20, planned operation as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, as well as passenger traffic rights on certain direction.

Macau – Beijing Capital 4 weekly
Macau – Changzhou 2 weekly
Macau – Chengdu 3 weekly
Macau – Hangzhou 3 weekly
Macau – Jieyang/Chaoshan (Shantou) 3 weekly
Macau – Nanjing 2 weekly
Macau – Nanning 2 weekly
Macau – Seoul Incheon Service operates on 04SEP20, 14SEP20, 25SEP20
Macau – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly
Macau – Taipei Taoyuan 10 weekly
Macau – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly
Macau – Xiamen 4 weekly

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.