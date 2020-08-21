Air Macau Sep 2020 operations as of 20AUG20

Air Macau this week filed planned operation for the month of September 2020. As of 20AUG20, planned operation as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, as well as passenger traffic rights on certain direction.



Macau – Beijing Capital 4 weekly

Macau – Changzhou 2 weekly

Macau – Chengdu 3 weekly

Macau – Hangzhou 3 weekly

Macau – Jieyang/Chaoshan (Shantou) 3 weekly

Macau – Nanjing 2 weekly

Macau – Nanning 2 weekly

Macau – Seoul Incheon Service operates on 04SEP20, 14SEP20, 25SEP20

Macau – Shanghai Pu Dong 4 weekly

Macau – Taipei Taoyuan 10 weekly

Macau – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly

Macau – Xiamen 4 weekly