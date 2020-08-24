KLM Resumes Hangzhou service from late-August 2020

KLM from late-August 2020 resumes service to Hangzhou, initially operating Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Hangzhou routing. Boeing 777-200ER aircraft will operate this route once weekly, with flight number changes at Seoul, effective 27AUG20.
KL857 AMS1855 – 1225+1ICN 772 4
KL821 ICN1350 – 1500HGH 772 5
KL822 HGH1850 – 2155ICN 772 5
KL858 ICN0025 – 0445AMS 772 6
