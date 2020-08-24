China Southern adds A380 Seoul service August - October 2020

By Jim Liu

China Southern since last week added Airbus A380 aircraft service to Korea, operating Guangzhou – Seoul Incheon route. From 20AUG20 to 24OCT20, Airbus A380 operates this route once weekly.

CZ337 CAN0935 – 1355ICN 380 4
CZ338 ICN1655 – 1935CAN 380 4