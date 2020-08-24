China Southern moves Beijing – Amsterdam to Beijing Daxing from late-Oct 2020

China Southern in last week’s schedule update filed changes to Beijing – Amsterdam, tentatively scheduled to resume on 25OCT20. Upon service resumption, service to/from Beijing will be operating at Beijing Daxing (PKX), instead of Beijing Capital (PEK).
Planned service resumption remains subject to change.
CZ345 PKX0030 – 0440AMS 330 D
CZ346 AMS1410 – 0655+1PKX 330 D
