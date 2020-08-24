Brasilian carrier Azul during the month of September 2020 plans to operate Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on selected Sao Paulo Viracopos/Campinas – Recife route. Selected AD4328/4333 service will be operated by the new Airbus variant, instead of A330-200.
01SEP20 – 06SEP20 Day x157
13SEP20 – 20SEP20 Day 347
27SEP20 – 04OCT20 Day 347
AD4328 VCP0830 – 1130REC 339
AD4333 REC1735 – 2045VCP 339
Azul schedules A330-900neo Recife service in Sep 2020
