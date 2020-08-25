KLM Royal Airlines from September 2020 resumes scheduled passenger service to Taiwan, effective from 01SEP20. Initially the Skyteam member operate Amsterdam – Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan routing, on board Boeing 777-200ER and -300ER aircraft. 4 weekly flights will be operated between 01SEP20 and 24OCT20.
KL873 AMS2050 – 1250+1BKK1400+1 – 1835+1TPE 77W 35
KL873 AMS2050 – 1250+1BKK1400+1 – 1835+1TPE 772 27
KL874 TPE2010 – 2245BKK2355 – 0640+1AMS 77W 46
KL874 TPE2010 – 2245BKK2355 – 0640+1AMS 772 13
KLM resumes Taipei service from Sep 2020
