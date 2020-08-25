Garuda Indonesia Sep 2020 International operations as of 23AUG20

Garuda Indonesia in September 2020 continues to operate limited International operation. The following is based on OAG and GDS schedule listing as of 23AUG20, which is slightly different to the airline’s latest statement issued as of 19AUG20.



The airline’s statement calls for increased service to Amsterdam and Singapore, while restores Singapore service from both Denpasar and Surabaya. These are not available for reservation.



Jakarta – Amsterdam 1 weekly 777-300ER

Jakarta – Bangkok 1 weekly 737-800

Jakarta – Hong Kong 3 weekly 737-800

Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly 737-800

Jakarta – Melbourne A330-300 operates every 14 days

Jakarta – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly A330-300

Jakarta – Perth 737-800 operates every 14 days

Jakarta – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly A330-300

Jakarta – Singapore 5 weekly 737-800

Jakarta – Sydney 1 weekly A330-300

Jakarta – Tokyo Haneda 2 weekly A330-300