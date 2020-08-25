Qatar Airways closes Buenos Aires bookings from late-Oct 2020

Qatar Airways in recent inventory update closed reservation for service to Argentina, for travel on/after 25OCT20. The oneWorld member previously operated Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza routing, with daily 777-200LR aircraft.



At time this post goes to press, QR773/774 service for Buenos Aires Ezeiza is no longer available for reservation. There are no changes for Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos sector for the moment, however further changes is likely.



QR773 DOH0710 – 1720GRU1830 – 2130EZE 77L D

QR774 EZE2315 – 0150+1GRU0320+1 – 2355+1DOH 77L D