Nouvelair Tunisie plans Djerba – Brussels service from late-Oct 2020

Nouvelair Tunisie from late-October 2020 plans to add Djerba – Brussels service, scheduled once weekly. From 22OCT20, the airline will operate this route on scheduled basis with Airbus A320 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 05NOV20.



BJ306 DJE0800 – 1105BRU 320 4

BJ307 BRU1205 – 1500DJE 320 4



The airline plans to add 2nd weekly flight in summer 2021 season, from 04APR21.