Saudi carrier flynas this week plans to introduce 2 additional domestic routes from Riyadh, with service to Arar and Jouf. Airbus A320 aircraft to operate these services.
Riyadh – Arar eff 27AUG20 1 daily A320
XY143 RUH1620 – 1805RAE 320 D
XY144 RAE1915 – 2055RUH 320 D
Riyadh – Jouf eff 27AUG20 1 daily A320
XY147 RUH1045 – 1225AJF 320 D
XY148 AJF1335 – 1510RUH 320 D
flynas Domestic network additions from late-August 2020
