Gulf Air moves forward A321neo Frankfurt service to late-August 2020

Gulf Air starting later this week plans to move forward Airbus A321neo service on Bahrain – Frankfurt route. The A321neo is now scheduled to operate this route from 29AUG20, instead of 25OCT20. The interim schedule sees 3 weekly flights in September 2020.



GF017 BAH0130 – 0655FRA 31N 136

GF016 FRA1125 – 1820BAH 31N 136

Gulf Air continues to use the aircraft “31N” for A321neo, although 31N is the official aircraft code for A319neo.