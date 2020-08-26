Viva Air Colombia Sep 2020 International operations as of 24AUG20

Viva Air Colombia in September 2020 schedules 3 International routes from Colombia, including flights to Lima and Miami, as of 24AUG20. Planned operation below remains subject to change.
Bogota – Lima 3 weekly A320
VH316 BOG1438 – 1755LIM 320 357
VH317 LIM1925 – 2250BOG 320 357
Medellin – Lima 2 weekly A320
VH360 MDE1517 – 1836LIM 320 37
VH361 LIM2006 – 2320MDE 320 37
Medellin – Miami 4 weekly A320 (3 weekly from 09SEP20)
VH352 MDE1447 – 1919MIA 320 357
VH353 MIA2049 – 2315MDE 320 357
