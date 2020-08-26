Viva Air Peru during the month of September 2020 schedules 2 round-trip International service, operating Lima – Bogota route with Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned operational schedule as follows.
VV438 LIM0600 – 0925BOG 320 01SEP20 / 15SEP20
VV439 BOG0600 – 0917LIM 320 04SEP20 / 18SEP20
Viva Air Peru Sep 2020 International operations as of 24AUG20
