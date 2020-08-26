Juneyao Airlines Sep 2020 International operations as of 25AUG20

Juneyao Airlines during the month of September 2020 plans to operate following International routes, as it continues to operate limited service, as of 25AUG20. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.



Guiyang – Bangkok 1 weekly A321

Nanjing – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly 787-9 (A321 on 03SEP20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Bangkok 1 weekly A320 (787-9 on 03SEP20)

Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki 1 weekly 787-9

Shanghai Pu Dong – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly 787-9

Shanghai Pu Dong – Singapore 1 weekly 787-9