Delta in October 2020 plans to offer new domestic route from Seattle, with the addition of Seattle – Ontario route. Skywest Embraer E175 aircraft to operate this route twice daily, from 01OCT20 to 07NOV20 (current schedule listed until 07NOV20).
DL3656 SEA0740 – 1025ONT E7W D
DL3640 SEA1400 – 1645ONT E7W D
DL3632 ONT1115 – 1405SEA E7W D
DL3608 ONT1735 – 2025SEA E7W D
Delta adds Seattle – Ontario service in 4Q20
