Air Canada adds seasonal Ottawa – Cayo Coco service Feb - Apr 2021

By Jim Liu

Air Canada in the first quarter of 2021 plans to offer new seasonal service to The Caribbean, where the airline plans Ottawa – Cayo Coco nonstop service. Airbus A320 aircraft is scheduled to operate this route on Mondays, from 22FEB21 to 05APR21. Following schedule is effective 22FEB21 – 22MAR21.

AC1420 YOW0830 – 1235CCC 320 1
AC1421 CCC1345 – 1715YOW 320 1