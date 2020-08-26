Air Canada adds seasonal Ottawa – Cayo Coco service Feb - Apr 2021

Air Canada in the first quarter of 2021 plans to offer new seasonal service to The Caribbean, where the airline plans Ottawa – Cayo Coco nonstop service. Airbus A320 aircraft is scheduled to operate this route on Mondays, from 22FEB21 to 05APR21. Following schedule is effective 22FEB21 – 22MAR21.



AC1420 YOW0830 – 1235CCC 320 1

AC1421 CCC1345 – 1715YOW 320 1