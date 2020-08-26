Singapore Airlines intends to resume New York JFK service from Nov 2020

Singapore Airlines in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to resume Singapore – Frankfurt – New York JFK service, with unspecified aircraft for the moment. Based on the carrier’s GDS inventory listing variation, the airline initially operates 3 weekly flights as early as from 01NOV20, increasing to 5 weekly from 01MAR21. This is based on GDS inventory listing, as planned operating flight displaying all fare class (Z / C / J / U / S / T / P / Y / B / E / M / H / W / Q / N).



Further changes to planned operation remains possible, as the airline has yet to finalize operational aircraft, while further inventory adjustment may occur in the next few weeks.



SQ026 SIN2355 – 0620+1FRA0820+1 – 1115+1JFK JET 357

SQ025 JFK2015 – 0950+1FRA1140+1 – 0650+2SIN JET 146

From 01MAR21, service operates 5 weekly (Day x24 from SIN). On Singapore – Frankfurt sector, the airline overall operates 6 weekly (Day 246 from SIN operates SQ026/025 as well), increasing to 8 weekly from 01JAN21, 10 weekly from 01MAR21. Nonstop Singapore – Newark service tentatively to resume from 03MAR21.



Airlineroute on 22AUG20 published the airline’s overall operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, based on GDS inventory variations (report published on 22AUG20 did not include Frankfurt – New York JFK sector).