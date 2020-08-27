Aeromar from October 2020 is launching new service to the US, where the airline plans to offer Mexico City – Laredo route. From 05OCT20, ATR72 aircraft will be operating this route 3 times weekly.
VW750 MEX0610 – 0850LRD AT7 1
VW754 MEX1615 – 1855LRD AT7 35
VW751 LRD0940 – 1210MEX AT7 1
VW755 LRD1945 – 2215MEX AT7 35
Aeromar adds Mexico City – Laredo service from Oct 2020
Posted
Aeromar from October 2020 is launching new service to the US, where the airline plans to offer Mexico City – Laredo route. From 05OCT20, ATR72 aircraft will be operating this route 3 times weekly.