Aeromar from October 2020 is adding new domestic routes from Mexico City, including service resumption. Planned operation includes the following.
Mexico City – Aguascalientes eff 05OCT20 1 daily ATR72 (Previously served until February 2014)
VW202 MEX1330 – 1505AGU AT7 D
VW203 AGU1530 – 1700MEX AT7 D
Mexico City – Queretaro eff 05OCT20 1 daily ATR72
VW256 MEX1450 – 1600QRO AT7 x67
VW256 MEX1950 – 2100QRO AT7 67
VW257 QRO1625 – 1715MEX AT7 x67
VW257 QRO2125 – 2215MEX AT7 67
Aeromar schedules new domestic routes in Oct 2020
