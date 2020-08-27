Alaska Airlines adds Portland OR – Cancun service from late-Nov 2020

Alaska Airlines from late-November 2020 plans to add Portland OR – Cancun route, where the airline schedules 3 weekly flights. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route from 21NOV20.



AS936 PDX1210 – 2050CUN 73H 246

AS937 CUN1000 – 1330PDX 73H 246



This new service is in addition to previously announced 4 weekly San Diego – Cancun route from 20NOV20. Previously reported on Airlineroute, Alaska Airlines will also add 4 weekly Portland OR – Fort Lauderdale service from 20NOV20.