Thai Airways International Nov 2020 - Jan 2021 Brussels inventory variations

Thai Airways International as of 26AUG20 is displaying inventory variations in the GDS, for Bangkok – Brussels route during winter 2020/21 season. Between 01NOV20 and 10JAN21, reservation is only available for following classes only: C / D / Y / B / M / H.

Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.



TG934 BKK0030 – 0705BRU 359 x3

TG935 BRU1310 – 0615+1BKK 359 x3



Booking class is being displayed on/after 11JAN21: C / D / J / Y / B / M / H / Q / G / T / K / S / N. The Star Alliance carrier last week extended service suspension, as overall service is now scheduled to resume on 01NOV20, instead of 01OCT20.



