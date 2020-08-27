Delta from January 2021 plans to resume Boston – Memphis service, after 7 years hiatus since January 2014. From 04JAN21, Republic Airways Embraer E175 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis.
DL5601 BOS1830 – 2105MEM E75 D
DL5594 MEM0700 – 1100BOS E75 D
Delta resumes Boston – Memphis route from January 2021
Delta from January 2021 plans to resume Boston – Memphis service, after 7 years hiatus since January 2014. From 04JAN21, Republic Airways Embraer E175 aircraft will operate this route on daily basis.