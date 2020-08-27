Delta in October 2020 plans to resume Detroit – Bloomington service, currently scheduled from 01OCT20 to 07NOV20. During this period, Skywest CRJ200 aircraft to operate this route once daily.
DL3747 DTW1550 – 1610BMI CRJ D
DL3747 BMI1700 – 1920DTW CRJ D
This route was previously served until July 2016.
Delta resumes Detroit – Bloomington route in Oct/Nov 2020
