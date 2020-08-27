tigerair Taiwan 4Q20 International operations as of 25AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

tigerair Taiwan this week filed planned operation for the remainder of 2020, as the airline updates International network between 01OCT20 and 31DEC20. In the 4th quarter, the airline continues to operate following reduced service.
 
Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok 1 weekly
Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly

