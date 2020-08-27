Jet2.com in winter 2020/21 season plans to resume Glasgow – Geneva service, previously served until April 2017. This seasonal route will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft once weekly on Saturdays, effective from 19DEC20.
LS203 GLA0700 – 1020GVA 738 6
LS204 GVA1135 – 1255GLA 738 6
Jet2.com resumes Glasgow – Geneva service from Dec 2020
Posted
Jet2.com in winter 2020/21 season plans to resume Glasgow – Geneva service, previously served until April 2017. This seasonal route will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft once weekly on Saturdays, effective from 19DEC20.