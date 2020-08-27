Malaysia Airlines NW20 International operations as of 26AUG20

Malaysia Airlines in the last few days filed additional update to its planned International operation, for Northern winter 2020/21 season, between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21. Latest adjustment sees further network downsizing, compared to previous report on Airlineroute as of 14AUG20.



Planned operation as of 26AUG20 as follows. Note further changes to planned operation remains highly likely to change, therefore certain routes listed as cancelled or reduced, may be restored in the next few weeks, pending on latest development.



Kota Kinabalu – Taipei Taoyuan Service cancelled in NW20, previously scheduled to resume from 01JAN21 with reduction from 7 to 3 weekly

Kota Kinabalu – Tokyo Narita eff 04JAN21 Planned service resumption, 2 weekly 737-800, unchanged

Kuala Lumpur – Adelaide Service cancelled in NW20, previously reduced from 5 to 1-2 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Auckland Service to resume on 01MAR21, reduce from 7 to 2 weekly. A330-200 operating

Kuala Lumpur – Bandar Seri Begawan Service cancelled in NW20, previously reduced from 4 to 2 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bangalore Service to resume on 02DEC20, reduce from 12 weekly to following with 737-800

02DEC20 – 26FEB21 2 weekly

eff 03MAR21 3 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Bangkok Reduce from 6 daily to following, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 1-2 daily)

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 3 weekly

01DEC20 – 31JAN21 1 daily

eff 01FEB21 2 daily (Previous plan: 2 daily from 01DEC20)



Kuala Lumpur – Beijing Daxing Reduce from 10 weekly to following, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 3-5 weekly)

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 1 weekly

03DEC20 – 24FEB21 2 weekly

eff 25FEB21 5 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly from 01JAN21)



Kuala Lumpur – Brisbane Service cancelled in NW20, previously reduced from 4 to 1-2 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Chennai Service to resume on 04DEC20, reduce from 14 weekly to following with 737-800 (Previous plan: reduce to 3-7 weekly)

04DEC20 – 31DEC20 2 weekly

01JAN21 – 26JAN21 4 weekly

27JAN21 – 28FEB21 5 weekly

eff 01MAR21 7 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly from 01JAN21)



Kuala Lumpur – Colombo Service to resume on 01JAN21, reduce from 7 to 2 weekly to following, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 3-5 weekly)

Kuala Lumpur – Delhi Service to resume on 04DEC20, reduce from 10 weekly to following, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 5-9 weekly)

04DEC20 – 31DEC20 2 weekly

01JAN21 – 31JAN21 4 weekly

eff 01FEB21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar Reduce from 28 weekly to following, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 4-7 weekly)

25OCT20 – 29DEC20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly in November)

eff 30DEC20 7 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly from 01DEC20)



Kuala Lumpur – Dhaka Reduce from 2 daily to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 4-10 weekly with A330/737)

Kuala Lumpur – Guangzhou Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A330-200 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 3-5 weekly until Feb 2021)

26OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 weekly

02DEC20 – 01FEB21 5 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly from 28DEC20)

02FEB21 – 26FEB21 6 weekly

eff 27FEB21 7 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly from 21FEB21)



Kuala Lumpur – Hanoi Service cancelled in NW20, previously reduced from 7 to 5 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Ho Chi Minh City Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 5-10 weekly)

25OCT20 – 28NOV20 3 weekly

29NOV20 – 31DEC20 7 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly from 26NOV20)

01JAN21 – 27MAR21 10 weekly (No changes)



Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800/A330-300 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 10-17 weekly)

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 weekly

01DEC20 – 31DEC20 4 weekly

01JAN21 – 28FEB21 10 weekly (Previous plan: 17 weekly from 01JAN21)

eff 01MAR21 12 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Hyderabad Service cancelled in NW20, previously reduced from 7 to 3-5 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Jakarta Reduce from 7 daily to following, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 7-12 weekly)

25OCT20 – 25NOV20 5 weekly

eff 27NOV20 14 weekly (7 weekly until 30NOV20; Previous plan: 12 weekly from 01DEC20)



Kuala Lumpur – Jeddah Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating (no adjustment)

Kuala Lumpur – Kathmandu Service cancelled in NW20, previously reduced from 10 to 5-7 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Kochi Service cancelled in NW20, previously reduced from 7 to 3-5 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – London Heathrow Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A350-900XWB operating (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

25OCT20 – 02DEC20 1 weekly

eff 03DEC20 2 weekly (Additional service scheduled on 08DEC20, 18DEC20, 05JAN21)



Kuala Lumpur – Madinah Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating (no adjustment)

Kuala Lumpur – Manila Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 1 daily)

25OCT20 – 28NOV20 3 weekly

eff 29NOV20 1 daily



Kuala Lumpur – Medan Kualanamu Reduce form 14 weekly to following, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 3-4 weekly)

25OCT20 – 31DEC20 2 weekly

eff 01JAN21 4 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly from 04DEC20)



Kuala Lumpur – Melbourne Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 3-5 weekly)

25OCT20 – 31DEC20 1 weekly

01JAN21 – 01MAR21 2 weekly

eff 02MAR21 3 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Mumbai Reduce from 10 weekly to following, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 5-6 weekly until Feb)

30OCT20 – 31DEC20 2 weekly

01JAN21 – 31JAN21 4 weekly (Previous plan: 10 weekly from 01JAN21)

eff 01FEB21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Osaka Kansai Service resumes on 02JAN21, reduce from 7 weekly to following with A330-300

02JAN21 – 20FEB21 2 weekly

eff 24FEB21 3 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly from 03JAN21)



Kuala Lumpur – Pekanbaru Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating (reservation not available)

Kuala Lumpur – Perth Service cancelled in NW20, previously reduced from 12 to 3-6 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Phnom Penh Service to resume on 04DEC20, reduce from 14 weekly to following with 737-800 (Previous plan: reduce to 3-7 weekly)

04DEC20 – 28FEB21 2 weekly

eff 01MAR21 4 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly from 01DEC20)



Kuala Lumpur – Phuket Reduce from 21 weekly to following, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 3-5 weekly)

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 2 weekly

eff 03DEC20 5 weekly (no changes)



Kuala Lumpur – Seoul Incheon Service to resume on 01JAN21, reduce from 12 weekly to following with A330-300 (Previous plan: reduce to 3-7 weekly)

01JAN21 – 21FEB21 2 weekly

eff 25FEB21 3 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: 3-7 weekly)

25OCT20 – 31JAN21 2 weekly

01FEB21 – 28FEB21 4 weekly

eff 01MAR21 5 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Singapore Reduce from 56 weekly to following, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: 28-42 weekly)

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 7 weekly

01DEC20 – 31DEC20 24 weekly

01JAN21 – 31JAN21 28 weekly

eff 01FEB21 35 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Surabaya Service cancelled in NW20, previously reduced from 12 to 3-7 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Surakarta (Solo) Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly, 737-800 operating (reservation not available)

Kuala Lumpur – Sydney Reduce from 14 weekly to following, A330-300 operating

25OCT20 – 28FEB21 1 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly, 5 weekly from 01DEC20)

eff 05MAR21 2 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)



Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan Service resumes on 02JAN21, reduce from 7 weekly to following with A330-200 operating (Previous plan: 3-5 weekly until Dec)

02JAN21 – 28FEB21 2 weekly

eff 01MAR21 3 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 10 weekly to following, A330-300 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 3-7 weekly with A350)

25OCT20 – 31DEC20 3 weekly

eff 01JAN21 4 weekly



Kuala Lumpur – Xiamen Service cancelled in NW20, previously to resume on 02JAN21 with reduction from 4 to 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Yangon Service resumes on 04DEC20, reduce from 11 weekly to following, 737-800 operating (Previous plan: reduce to 3-5 weekly)

04DEC20 – 29JAN21 2 weekly

eff 02FEB21 4 weekly



Kuching – Singapore Service cancelled in NW20, previously reduced from 7 to 2-3 weekly