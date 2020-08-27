American Airlines adds Seattle – Shanghai service from late-March 2021

American Airlines in summer 2021 season is adding Seattle – Shanghai Pu Dong service, as the airline opened reservation in the last few days. Subject to Government Approval, the oneWorld carrier will operate this route on daily basis from 27MAR21, with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.



AA183 SEA1250 – 1625+1PVG 772 D

AA182 PVG1825 – 1510SEA 772 D