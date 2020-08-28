Jet2.com in summer 2021 season plans to introduce various new routes to Cyprus, Greece and Portugal. Planned operation includes the following.
Belfast International – Larnaca eff 02MAY21 1 weekly 737-800
Birmingham – Kalamata eff 02MAY21 1 weekly 737-800
Birmingham – Mytilene eff 06MAY21 1 weekly 737-800
Leeds/Bradford – Lisbon eff 02APR21 2 weekly 737-300
Leeds/Bradford – Skiathos eff 19MAY21 1 weekly 737-800
Leeds/Bradford – Thira eff 06MAY21 1 weekly 737-800
Jet2.com S21 new routes as of 27AUG20
