Jet2.com S21 new routes as of 27AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Jet2.com in summer 2021 season plans to introduce various new routes to Cyprus, Greece and Portugal. Planned operation includes the following.

Belfast International – Larnaca eff 02MAY21 1 weekly 737-800
Birmingham – Kalamata eff 02MAY21 1 weekly 737-800
Birmingham – Mytilene eff 06MAY21 1 weekly 737-800
Leeds/Bradford – Lisbon eff 02APR21 2 weekly 737-300
Leeds/Bradford – Skiathos eff 19MAY21 1 weekly 737-800
Leeds/Bradford – Thira eff 06MAY21 1 weekly 737-800