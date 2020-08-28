Blue Air adds Prague service from late-March 2021

By Jim Liu

Blue Air in summer 2021 season plans to offer new route to The Czech Republic. From 28MAR21, the airline will operate Bucharest – Prague route 5 times weekly, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

0B179 OTP1310 – 1405PRG 738 x26
0B180 PRG1455 – 1755OTP 738 x26