Delta increases Shanghai service in September 2020

Delta starting next week is increasing service to Shanghai Pu Dong, as the airline schedules 2nd weekly flight each from Detroit and Seattle, operating via Seoul Incheon. Planned operation for the month of September 2020 as follows.
Detroit – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 31AUG20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly
DL283 DTW1925 – 2200+1ICN2330+1 – 0015+2PVG 359 15
DL284 PVG0445 – 0715ICN0845 – 0820DTW 359 37
Seattle – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01SEP20 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly
DL287 SEA2315 – 0230+2ICN0400+2 – 0445+2PVG 359 24
DL288 PVG0915 – 1145ICN1315 – 0705SEA 359 46
