China Southern Airlines in September 2020 plans to resume Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan route, operated by Airbus A330 aircraft. From 01SEP20, this route will be served 5 times weekly.
CZ3095 PVG1440 – 1635TPE 330 x15
CZ3096 TPE1745 – 2000PVG 330 x15
China Southern resumes Shanghai – Taipei service in Sep 2020
