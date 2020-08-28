Blu Express adds Milan Bergamo – Dakar link from late-October 2020

Blu Express at the launch of Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to operate service to Senegal, where the airline schedules Milan Bergamo – Dakar nonstop route. From 23OCT20, Boeing 737 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.



Following schedule effective 26OCT20 – 15DEC20.



BV2672 BGY1830 – 2325DSS 737 15

BV2673 DSS0040 – 0720BGY 737 26



The airline plans to operate 3rd weekly flight between 16DEC20 and 14JAN21, departing Milan Bergamo on Wednesdays, Dakar on Thursdays.